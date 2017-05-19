Devolver Digital games are cheap on Steam this weekend

If you're in the market for Enter the Gungeon, Shadow Warrior 2 or Hatoful Boyfriend, then you're in luck: publisher Devolver Digital is having a Steam sale this weekend, with some games reduced by up to 90 percent.

Some highlights include the aforementioned Enter the Gungeon for $7.49; both Shadow Warrior and its recent sequel for $27.42 (a 70 percent discount), and the garish, vaguely depressing point-and-click adventure Dropsy for only $2.49. Also, Downwell is only $1.49 – if you don't already own that game you should definitely pick it up.

There's a video embedded below celebrating the sale, but if you just want to peruse a list of the sales click through here.