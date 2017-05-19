Popular

Devolver Digital games are cheap on Steam this weekend

Shadow Warrior 2, Enter the Gungeon and more heavily discounted.

If you're in the market for Enter the Gungeon, Shadow Warrior 2 or Hatoful Boyfriend, then you're in luck: publisher Devolver Digital is having a Steam sale this weekend, with some games reduced by up to 90 percent.

Some highlights include the aforementioned Enter the Gungeon for $7.49; both Shadow Warrior and its recent sequel for $27.42 (a 70 percent discount), and the garish, vaguely depressing point-and-click adventure Dropsy for only $2.49. Also, Downwell is only $1.49 – if you don't already own that game you should definitely pick it up.

There's a video embedded below celebrating the sale, but if you just want to peruse a list of the sales click through here.

