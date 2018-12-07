Popular

Devil May Cry 5 will have light multiplayer and a new Bloody Palace

By

Check out The Game Awards trailer.

Dante, Nero and their goth pal are up to their necks in demons in the new Devil May Cry 5 trailer. There are big swords, big guns and V, the goth one, even has a giant talking bird and a magical panther. Goths are the best, and let nobody tell you otherwise. 

Along with several minutes of flashy fighting, including a bit where V creates a massive golem and rides it around like it’s not a big deal, Capcom revealed the return of the Bloody Palace mode and a new, curious multiplayer system.

The Bloody Palace is featured in most of the Devil May Cry games, giving players a single life to fight as many enemies and bosses as they can, ascending the titular Bloody Palace. DmC had 101 floors, but Devil May Cry 2 and 3 had a whopping 9,999 floors each, though many could be skipped. 

Multiplayer is perhaps a bit strong for the Cameo system. Devil May Cry 5 is still a singleplayer game, but in some levels you’ll find other players duking it out in their own corner of the multiverse. These cameos can lend a hand in your own fights, and if you think they were helpful and, more importantly, stylish, you can give them a performance rating.

There’s a demo out, too! But only on Xbox One. 

Devil May Cry 5 is out on March 8. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments