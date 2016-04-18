Developers: Announce your game at The PC Gaming Show!

We're only two months away from another PC Gaming Show. We're excited to help give PC gaming its own stage during E3—more than ever, our favorite hobby deserves a big showcase for new projects. This year's lineup is looking great, and we'll be announcing some participants in the coming weeks.

While there's still time left, we're putting out a call to developers who have unrevealed projects—if you're working on an unannounced game, crowdfunded project, Steam Greenlight pitch, or, say, a spiritual successor to No One Lives Forever, we'd love to work with you to bring your game to the stage during E3. Email Evan Lahti, US Editor-in-Chief, at evan@pcgamer.com.

Last year's debut PC Gaming Show drew over 880,000 live viewers, and we'll have an even better time slot this year: Monday, June 13 at 12 noon Pacific. For more information, head to pcgamingshow.com.