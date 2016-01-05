Dev Kit backers to receive free Oculus Rift

Well this is nice. Oculus Rift backers who pledged enough to get the Dev Kit 1 will receive a free Kickstarter Edition Oculus Rift. That's 'free' rather than free of course, because you'll have dropped a lot of money on the Rift already to qualify, but it's a sterling show of gratitude to a community without which Palmer Luckey might not be a borderline billionaire. As with every Rift, the Kickstarter edition will be bundled with EVE Valkyrie and Lucky's Tale.

To claim the free Rift, you'll need to complete a survey that Kickstarter will send through and (for the moment) be located in one of the 20 countries in which the Rift is shipping. Oculus is working on a solution for those based elsewhere. The deadline is February 1.

For the rest of us, pre-orders open tomorrow, January 6.