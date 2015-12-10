EVE: Valkyrie to come with every Oculus Rift pre-order

CCP has been busy showing off EVE: Valkyrie this past week, and has dropped the news that Valkyrie will be bundled with every pre-order of the Oculus Rift at launch early next year.

It makes eminent sense: Valkyrie has consistently been among the slickest VR experiences whenever it's been demoed. The cockpit set-up is well suited to the Rift's limited range of motion (compared to the HTC Vive's positional tracking, anyway) and space is full of allure for both the sim obsessive and non-gamers who might otherwise be inclined to mistrust the Rift's black bulk.

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey shared similar thoughts:

“EVE: Valkyrie is one of the most anticipated virtual reality games, and one of the first true VR games to go into development. It perfectly captures the promise of immersive gaming, shooting you into a sci-fi adventure as you pilot a spaceship in search of combat. Battling your friends (and enemies) in multiplayer space dogfights is the ultimate VR thrill, and we’re excited to partner with CCP to bring this experience to Rift owners everywhere.”

Andy has been pootling about in VR space, and he'll have impressions for you shortly.