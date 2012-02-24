Popular

Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Missing Link DLC cheap on Steam this weekend

By

Deus Ex Human Revolution - Jensen, reclining with fag

Perhaps you missed out on Deus Ex: Human Revolution last year. Maybe you've been biding your time, waiting for a price drop before you pick it up. Now's your chance. It's on sale this weekend for one third of its usual price on Steam . That's £10.19 for Brits and $16.99 if you're in the US. That's a pretty good price for a great game. We gave it a score of 94 in our Deus Ex: Human Revolution review .

Perhaps you own Deus Ex: Human Revolution, love it and wish there was more of it. In that case, you should definitely check out The Missing Link DLC . It's similarly discounted for the duration of the weekend. For £3.05 / $5.09 you'll get a 5+ hour campaign set on board an enormous futuristic ship caught in the midst of a storm. Find out why it's so good, and how it improves on Human Revolution's dodgy boss fights in our Missing Link review . The deal's set to expire on Monday.

Update: Thanks to commenter andrewfudge for pointing out that Deus Ex: Human Revolution is reduced to £7.50 on Green Man Gaming today.

Tom Senior

