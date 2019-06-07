Destroy All Humans! remake heading to Earth next year

THQ Nordic has revealed Destroy All Humans!, a remake of the 2005 game of alien conquest. Crypto will once again zip around in his flying saucer, harassing humanity with probes and death rays while harvesting their precious DNA. He's also super into Rammstein for some reason. Watch the reveal trailer from IGN below.

Destroy All Humans! is set in the late '50s, with Crypto searching for his previous clone while stealing human DNA from brain stems to preserve his species' immortality. The real goal is mayhem, however, with every building just waiting to be blown up by advanced alien weapons.

Giana Sisters and Fade to Silence studio Black Forest Games is developing the remake, and it's coming in 2020.