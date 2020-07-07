Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020: What we know so far

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 is happening, giving us another chance to raise a sword to our accomplishments during the third year of Bungie's space shooter. It was confirmed in the Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals roadmap, and means we've got another set of Triumphs to grind towards.

While we won't know everything about this year's celebration until it goes live on the next Destiny 2 reset, we already have a good idea of what's to come thanks to the info gleaned on Light.gg. That said, we don't know much about what we can hope for in terms of cosmetic rewards, besides a new mystery seal.

Before we get into the Triumphs themselves, know that it seems like you may need to own the season 11 pass to complete every one, but we'll know that once the challenges are finalised. Either way, here's what you can expect from the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 grind bonanza.

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 start date is July 7, and you have until September 22 to tick off all your new achievements. That takes us all the way up to the Destiny 2: Beyond Light release date and it crosses over with the upcoming Solstice of Heroes event.

The Triumphs we know so far

Since the event isn't live yet, the following tasks are based on leaks, so keep in mind they may not be final. It's also not the full list, but it at least gives you an idea of how you'll be spending the next couple of months in the game:

Season of Arrivals: Valor Legend: During Season of Arrivals, reach the Legend Valor rank and reset your Valor rank.

During Season of Arrivals, reach the Legend Valor rank and reset your Valor rank. Gambit Standout: During Season of Arrivals, deposit Motes and defeat combatants with precision final blows in Gambit.

During Season of Arrivals, deposit Motes and defeat combatants with precision final blows in Gambit. K1 Discovered: Complete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors.

Complete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors. Altars of Sorrow: Final Phase: Defeat a Tier V Nightmare Boss.

Defeat a Tier V Nightmare Boss. Garden of Salvation: Complete the Garden of Salvation raid.

Complete the Garden of Salvation raid. Destroyer of Heretics: Complete the Destiny 2 Pit of Heresy.

Complete the Destiny 2 Pit of Heresy. Prophecy Complete: Complete the Prophecy dungeon.

Complete the Prophecy dungeon. Interference: Clear the Air: Defeat Savathûn's mysterious Supplicant in mission, 'Interference'.

Defeat Savathûn's mysterious Supplicant in mission, 'Interference'. Hive-God Optometrist: Find and destroy all of Savathûn's Eyes.

Since the full list will feature 30 Triumphs, this is only a small slice of all the activities we can expect. Already they vary in difficulty and the time needed to complete them, but let's just hope we don't have many more of the Savathûn's Eyes-style Triumphs—there are 50 of those, y'know. We do have quite a while to get everything done, though, so I'm not ruling it out.

But speaking of these elusive floating oculi, challenges like Hive-God Optometrist may require you to have the pass for Season of Arrivals. Savathûn's Eyes can't be destroyed at time of writing, and it's thought that you may need the upcoming exotic trace rifle, Ruinous Effigy, to do it, for which you'll need the newest pass. For that and everything else Moments of Triumph 2020, though, we'll have to wait and see.