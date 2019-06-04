Destiny 2: Shadowkeep expansion datamined

Destiny 2 is going back to the Moon, according to datamined details found in the PC files. It follows on from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and the official announcement is expected on Thursday June 6.

"The next chapter in the Destiny experience arrives this fall as terrifying shadows descend upon a forgotten moon," the teaser posted on ResetEra reads. "Return to the lunar surface. Journey deep into a mysterious enemy citadel. Become a slayer of nightmares."

Via ResetEra.

Time to hang out with the Hive again, presumably, skittering around in the deepest, darkest nooks and crannies of our little neighbour. Before becoming a slayer of nightmares, I'll have to become a slayer of my own intense fear of tiny, dark places.

A physical collector's edition will also be available, so expect that to appear on the Bungie Store after the announcement on Thursday.

As with all datamines, take it with a pinch of salt, but we'll find out for sure soon.