Popular

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep expansion datamined

By

Something spooky is happening on the Moon.

Destiny 2 is going back to the Moon, according to datamined details found in the PC files. It follows on from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and the official announcement is expected on Thursday June 6. 

"The next chapter in the Destiny experience arrives this fall as terrifying shadows descend upon a forgotten moon," the teaser posted on ResetEra reads. "Return to the lunar surface. Journey deep into a mysterious enemy citadel. Become a slayer of nightmares." 

Via ResetEra.

Time to hang out with the Hive again, presumably, skittering around in the deepest, darkest nooks and crannies of our little neighbour. Before becoming a slayer of nightmares, I'll have to become a slayer of my own intense fear of tiny, dark places.

A physical collector's edition will also be available, so expect that to appear on the Bungie Store after the announcement on Thursday. 

As with all datamines, take it with a pinch of salt, but we'll find out for sure soon.  

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments