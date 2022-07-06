How to complete the Nullifying Reconciliation challenge in Destiny 2

Nullifying Reconciliation is another of Destiny 2's weekly challenges. It's great way to quickly farm up some season rank XP for something you'd probably be doing anyway. For this challenge, you have to complete the Sever Reconciliation mission, the one where you defeat the Fanatic for the second time alongside Crow. But there's a catch: you have to do it with a Void subclass while using Void, Stasis, or Kinetic weapons.

That doesn't sound so hard, but there's still an issue that's stopping a lot of people from completing it, and it actually isn't a bug at all. Here I'll explain what's preventing you from finishing the Nullifying Reconciliation challenge, and what to do to fix it so you can claim that Bound Presence and season XP.

For those that have just started doing the Sever activities, you might also be curious about Calus bobbleheads and automaton locations. If you've just started the season, though, it's probably more useful to know how Opulent Keys and chests work.

Destiny 2 Nullifying Reconciliation: How to finish

(Image credit: Bungie)