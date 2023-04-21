You can currently get unlimited Legendary Shards for free in Destiny 2

If you're short on Legendary Shards in Destiny 2, there's once again a new exploit you can take advantage of to get more than you'll ever need. This probably won't apply to most people who've been playing for a while, since you tend to accrue a surplus, but for new-ish players who are always running short for upgrades and purchasing weapons and exotics from Banshee and Xur, this might come in handy.

As with all exploits, like when Destiny 2 players found a way to finish that two-week long community event in a few minutes (opens in new tab), this is likely to be patched very soon, so be sure to grab your Legendary Shards quickly if you don't want to miss the opportunity. With that in mind, here's what you need to do to currently get unlimited Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Last thing before we start: if you don't have the Guardian Games' class item from last year unlocked in collections, this exploit won't work for you.

How to get infinite Legendary Shards

The essence of this exploit is pretty straightforward. You simply have to head into Collections, Armor, then Events, and find the Guardian Games class item from last year. This is the Medal Mantle for Hunters, the Medal Bond for Warlocks, and the Mark of the Medal for Titans. Now, this only costs 777 glimmer to purchase, but refunds you with four Legendary Shards and 250 glimmer.