You can complete Destiny 2's new community event in minutes thanks to a cheese

The Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter community event is all about improving the Fallen's home in the Last City by plundering Captain's Coins from activities across the system, and placing them in the chest that's appeared at the centre of the Tower. As with past community events, it's basically a giant time sink that involves farming activities most people have played thousands of times before. And as such, it can be a little tedious to complete.

However, there is currently an exploit that lets you complete the event grind in mere minutes, getting the rewards, and also improving the Eliksni's home. It's a good thing, too—I wasn't looking forward to feeling terrible about the Fallen living in a shanty town just because I was too lazy to grind. Here's how the Eliksni Quarter event exploit works so you can get the rewards quickly.

How to get the Eliksni Quarter event rewards fast

To get the rewards for this community event, you'd usually have to donate 2,400 Captain's Coins, gained by completing activities such as ketchcrash, expeditions, lost sectors, and opening chests. This is the way I did it last night, farming the incredibly short Conflux lost sector on Nessus. However, now the first two improvements have unlocked in the Eliksni Quarter, it's possible to donate Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments instead of Captain's Coins, and that's made it possible to finish the event super quickly via an exploit. This is what you need to do:

Open the Donations Chest at the centre of the tower

Open your Captain's Atlas in the quest menu

Slot in the Rumored Treasure map

Swap it with another high cost map

Keep swapping them back and forth to get infinite treasure coordinates

Of course, this will require you to have unlocked the Rumored Treasure map from the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M by progressing through the season. If you've already used your Rumored Treasure map this week, sadly you're out of luck until the next reset, and it's likely Bungie will have patched this by then

If you want to claim that Ascendant Shard and the Swashbuckler Ghost Shell but don't want to have to grind, I'd suggest doing this as soon as possible. If you stop to donate your treasure coordinates, make sure you don't have the Rumored Treasure Map slotted in, as this will prevent you from swapping to it and continuing the endless farm.

If by the time you read this it's been patched, then you'll just have to do it the old fashioned way. I'd suggest doing the Conflux Lost Sector on Nessus, or Widow's Walk below the Church in the EDZ, running through and killing the boss to open the chest, before repeating. This will get you 14 Captain's Coins each time.