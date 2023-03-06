All Destiny 2 action figure locations in Neomuna

The Destiny 2 action figures are just one of the many secrets hidden throughout Neomuna's neon-soaked streets and skywalks, but they do grant you the special They're Not Dolls triumph if you collect them all. Like the Calus bobbleheads (opens in new tab) onboard the leviathan, these collectibles are weekly, and each reset adds some more to find and bring back to place at Strider's Gate. What's the reward for placing them all: who knows?

It's likely just the triumph, but you do get a nice little chunk of Neomuna rep with Nimbus for each, so they're well worth grabbing if you haven't maxed it out yet. For those still playing the campaign, you might want to know how to solve the Headlong puzzle (opens in new tab), get Cloud Accretions (opens in new tab), or even what the Terminal Overload rotation (opens in new tab) is so you can get some Strand guns. Otherwise, here's every Destiny 2 action figure on Neomuna so far.

Ahimsa Park action figure

Image 1 of 2 The first is located in the big building in Ahimsa Park (Image credit: Bungie) You can find the action figure underneath some stairs (Image credit: Bungie)

The first statue can be found in the Ahimsa Park area. This one is pretty easy to locate: simply head to the district and into the atrium of the giant building at its centre. Go down to the bottom level and look underneath the south staircase to find the statue in a little concealed cave bit.

Irkalla Complex action figure

Image 1 of 4 Head west out of Zephyr Concourse to find Irkalla Complex (Image credit: Bungie) Climb to the top of the wall with the three turrets (Image credit: Bungie) Shoot the three darkness nodes that appear (Image credit: Bungie) The action figure will appear at the end of a turret (Image credit: Bungie)

Slightly more complex than the last; this one requires you to have completed the Lightfall campaign since you'll be heading to where you fought off the Shadow Legion with Caiatl in the final mission. If you can't remember how to get there, head through the west exit of Zephyr Concourse, then left past the Cabal and up onto the doorway on the raised balcony. Keep going until you reach Irkalla Complex, then head through the portal, and the hole in the wall after it.

Now, you need to jump up onto the wall you just passed through to where the three sentry guns are located. This part is extra important: jump on a cannon and walk right to the very end of its barrel. A little darkness object should appear in the distance, where the cannon is pointing, that you can shoot—if it doesn't, walk further along the barrel. Do this for all three cannons and the action figure will appear at the end of the last one.

Where to place the action figures

The room to place them is inside the yellow building (Image credit: Bungie)

You can place the Cloudstrider action figures in the Strider's Gate area where Nimbus and the Hall of Heroes are located. Simply jump off the main platform where Nimbus is towards the yellow building on the right, then enter through the door near the base of it to find a little relaxing area with arcade machines and workout equipment. You can place the statues here, and you can also find clues for each week's new statues to help you find them.