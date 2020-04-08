Design a Cyberpunk 2077 PC and CDPR will help you bring it to life

Cyberpunk 2077 may not be dropping until September 17 now, but that hasn't stopped the hype train, and the latest call to action is a competition to design a case in the Cyberpunk 2077 style.

There are prizes to be won as well, with the winner walking away with an Alienware Aurora PC, complete with one of those most sought after cards around right now, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition card, which are currently selling for over $4,000 on eBay . Placing from 2nd to 5th in the competition will win themselves an Alienware Area-51m laptop instead, so it's all to play for.

We are happy to announce the start of our contest #CyberUpYourPC, inviting fans from across the world to design the Cyberpunk 2077 PC Case of their dreams.Five professional case modding teams will make the best entries come to life! Find out more: https://t.co/lE3av3Jz4h pic.twitter.com/MrY3ZAjY1HApril 7, 2020

The competition, announced in the tweet above using the hashtag #CyberUpYourPC, could make for some interesting entries, but there's more to this competition than just that. The big shocker is the fact that the creators of the top five designs will work with actual modders to turn those designs into reality.

You'll find the competition page here , where you'll want to download an assets pack. In there you'll find a few more instructions on how to take part, including the important nugget that you should base your designs around the Alienware Aurora R9 case. So yeah, your creativity might be a little stifled, and there are a couple of other things they've asked you not to do as well.

You can't:

Hide the Loop light in the front

Hide or modify the Alienware head in the front

Hide any ventilation areas of the case (so it doesn’t block airflow)

Side panels must be closed. Can be modified for windows etc.

These do feel like they will constrain the designs a bit, but it's potentially better than a completely blank canvas to get those creative juices flowing. And the latest Alienware Auroras are at least interesting machines in their own right.

You'll need to get your entries in by the 17th May 2020, and the winners will be announced on the 29th May 2020.