Deep Rock Galactic, the badass space dwarf co-op FPS, is having a free weekend on Steam

If you're looking for something a little different to play this weekend, or are maybe just curious what a co-op space dwarf mining horde FPS is, Deep Rock Galactic is free to play for the weekend on Steam.

Deep Rock Galactic has players suiting up as one of four classes of "badass dwarven miners"—the Driller, the Engineer, the Scout, and the Gunner—who must work together to battle an onslaught of alien enemies while hauling their valuable loot out of procedurally-generated networks of caves. It went into Early Access release last year and is still there, although it's been updated numerous times since; the latest update, set to go live later this month, will add new "Deep Dive" endgame mechanics.

The free weekend on Steam runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on September 16. If you dig it (get it?), Deep Rock Galactic is also on sale for $20/£16/€18 until September 18.