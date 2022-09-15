Deathloop hits Game Pass alongside big Goldenloop update and crossplay

Audio player loading…

As part of a Tokyo Game Show presentation, Xbox has announced that Deathloop (opens in new tab) will come to Game Pass on September 20th alongside its release on Series X|S. With that debut comes Goldenloop, a free update that adds a new weapon, ability, enemy, and more to the time looping action-murder-puzzle immersive sim.

The Goldenloop update will add crossplay between PSN, Xbox, Steam, Epic and the Microsoft Store. Players will be able to opt-out of cross-platform matchmaking and out of cross-controller matchmaking.

Xbox console and Microsoft Store PC versions will also have cross-purchase and cross-save, allowing play on both platforms for one purchase (opens in new tab) and seamless transition between the two.

The Goldenloop update is also a broader update to Deathloop itself. It brings in some new things that are sure to shake up how people are playing—not just by themselves, but against invader-assassin Julianna. The new Fugue ability lets you make enemies briefly and harmlessly drunk, and upgrades for it allow it to spread on enemy death or make enemies belligerently attack allies.

The new weapon is a straight-up precision laser beam that can ricochet by refracting off of turrets and security cameras. Meanwhile, Julianna can finally upgrade her Masquerade power. Where before she could only swap appearances with a single target, she can now let it affect three NPCs, regenerate her health while it's active, tag Colt by proxy, and boost her energy when she's damaged.

The new enemy, however, is my favorite part of Goldenloop. It's just a dude covered in bombs and paint cans and he wants to give you a hug.

Free hugs! (Image credit: Bethesda)

You can find full details on the release and on Deathloop's Goldenloop update on Bethesda's website. It'll be available on PC on September 20.

PC Gamer called Deathloop the best action game of 2021. In his Deathloop review, Phil Savage said it removes the immersive sim crutch of quicksaves to create a much more destructive, chaotic, and delightful twist on the genre's stealth emphasis. "Deathloop wants you to be pressured into slipping up; to cause a situation that you're forced to react to," he said. You can read more about that in his Deathloop review. (opens in new tab)