Dead Space trailer takes us into the Sprawl

Dead Space 2 is a few weeks away, but we still don't know much about the huge space city in which it takes place. Fortunately, the latest Dead Space 2 gives us a tour of the haunted metropolis known as the Sprawl, which comes complete with suspicious bloodstains, flaming train cars and mad scrawls on the ceilings. And to think it used to be such a nice neighbourhood. The video is posted below.

Dead Space 2 will be bringing the scares when it's released on January 25th next year. For more information check out the Dead Space 2 site.

[via CVG ]