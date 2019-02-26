Dead or Alive 6 system requirements recommends a Core i7 8700 CPU

Dead or Alive 6 is coming on March 1, and with that now just three days away, the PC system requirements have now been posted on Steam. The recommended hardware is a little on the steep side—a Core 17 8700 doesn't come cheap—but generally speaking, if you're packing a reasonably capable gaming PC, you should be set.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or over

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over





Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 or over

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over

One of the reasons for the steep-ish hardware requirements is likely that Dead or Alive 6 is built on a new engine that should enable considerably improved graphics over the previous release in the series, Dead or Alive 5 Last Round. The Steam listing says it "aims to bring visual entertainment of fighting games to an entirely new level," with graphics "made to be both enticingly beautiful and realistic, bringing out enhanced facial expressions, such special effects as depiction of sweat and dirt on character models, and realistic hit effects."

Hopefully the PC version will also be in better shape than that game was: When Dead or Alive 5 Last Round came out in 2015, it was missing numerous features, including online play, and suffered from downgraded graphics.