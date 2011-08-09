Popular

Dead Island trailer makes horrible mess in co-op

You won't have to face the zombie apocalypse alone in Dead Island. The new trailer shows several characters teaming up to take on the hordes, decapitating multiple fiends with single strikes, baseball batting attackers into flames and generally causing a huge, horrible mess. Do zombies even have that much blood in them? Do humans even have that much blood in them? Where can I find a medical professional who will answer all my zombie-related inquiries? Answers in the comments below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
