[bcvideo id="1136677992001"]

Dead Island is out next Tuesday in the US, and Friday across the rest of the world. In case you've forgotten what's in it, Techland have released a new video showing zombies, blood, more zombies, machinegun fire, explosions and MORE BLOOD. Dead Island promises an open island, explorable in four player co-op. Check out our Dead Island preview for a better idea of what to expect. One thing's for sure. There will be blood.