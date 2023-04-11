Dead Island 2 system requirements revealed

With just 10 days remaining until the open-world zombie brawler Dead Island 2 (opens in new tab) goes live, Deep Silver has unveiled the detailed system requirements and a technical FAQ (opens in new tab) that digs a little deeper into what players can expect.

First things first, the numbers:

Minimum (1080p, 30 fps):

CPU : AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i7 7700HQ

: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i7 7700HQ RAM : 10GB

: 10GB GPU : AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060

: AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060 Storage: 70GB

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps):

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 9900K

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 9900K RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2080 Super

: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2080 Super Storage: 70GB

High (1440p, 60 fps):

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5 12600KF

: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5 12600KF RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070

: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070 Storage: 70GB



Ultra (4K, 60 fps):

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 13700K

: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 13700K RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090

: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090 Storage: 70GB

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 will support AMD's FSR2 and FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, but its FAQ includes the odd claim that it "does not support performance-boosting software." Deep Silver didn't specify what exactly that means, but the best guess is that it refers to Nvidia's DLSS, which is not mentioned in the specs or FAQ. It doesn't make much sense to only call Nvidia's upscaling technology "performance-boosting software" when AMD's FSR is much the same. Regardless, it seems like the takeaway here is no DLSS support. Bummer.

A "streamer mode" that blocks licensed music is included (although it won't block the music in the opening cinematic, so you'll still have to watch for that) and there's a 3-player co-op mode, but crossplay is not supported.

Some Dead Island fans on Twitter felt that the listed specs are a little steep, but our bigger concern lies with the game itself, which has struggled through a messy, decade-long development (opens in new tab). After an extensive hands-on session (opens in new tab) with the first third of the game in March, senior editor Robin Valentine said it felt "uninspired and too quick to wear out its welcome." That's far from a full review, but it's not a great start.

After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 will finally come out on April 21 and will be available on PC on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).