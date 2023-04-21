How to get fuses in Dead Island 2

The Dead Island 2 fuses are unique items that you need in order to unlock secret stashes of weapons and materials that'll help you fight your way out of Hell-A. While exploring the looted mansions and zombie-filled streets of the region, you might have happened upon a few locked doors with an empty fuse box next to them.

If you're like me, you probably spent way too long searching every nook and cranny of the area to see if there was a spare fuse you could grab. Alas, there's one very specific way to get these special items, and you won't find them lying around just anywhere. So, here's how to get Dead Island 2 fuses to unlock those stash rooms.

Dead Island 2 fuse location

Image 1 of 3 Carlos sells fuses once you get to the mansion (Image credit: Deep Silver) You can buy these for $1,500 each (Image credit: Deep Silver) Each fusebox room contains a cache with an uncommon or rare weapon (Image credit: Deep Silver)

You can get fuses in Dead Island 2 from Carlos the trader once you head to Emma's mansion and help defend it from attacking zombies as part of the main story quest. You'll meet Sam—who introduces you to the game's weapon crafting system—and can then speak to Carlos, who'll let you purchase a variety of items for cash. You can buy fuses for $1,500 each and once they run out, you can come back later and he'll have some restocked.

Just like locked containers and safes, fuse boxes are marked all over the map. In order to use one you just need to head to its location, find the box, and slot the fuse into it to open the nearby door. Beware that these rooms sometimes have tough enemies or hazards inside, but in each you'll find a Zomproof Slayer Hoard. These big blue cases contain a rare or uncommon weapon that you can use and customise, ranging from katanas to sledgehammers. Also make sure to grab the heap of crafting materials contained in the room—not that you'll be short on them with the amount the game throws at you.