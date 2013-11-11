UPDATED: DayZ Standalone version delayed due to bugs and poor optimization

NOPE. NOPE. NOPE. We really blew this one. I've taken the article with the above headline down simply because it appears to have been so far off the mark that updating it would be not only an inadequate remedy but may have the potential to continue to misinform.

As the editor, the publishing of this story is my fault and my fault alone. I apologize to our readers as well as to Dean Hall, who I've reached out to for comment. (If he declined, I'd certainly understand.)

Once we have heard from Mr. Hall, or later this afternoon regardless, I'll update the story. Again, my apologies. - Logan Decker