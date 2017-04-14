Dawn of War 3 trailer meets the voice actors

Whenever a Warhammer 40,000 game is announced British voice actors can expect a windfall. The latest Dawn of War 3 vid proves that to be the case as it goes into Relic's recording booths to meet the voice actors behind the game's major characters.

Alec Newman (Gabriel Angelos), Elizabeth Andrewartha (Imperial Knight Solaria) and Elliot Cowan (Eldar Autarch Kyre) supply the clipped haughtiness essential to Warhammer 40K leaders. Perhaps the hardest job falls to Nathan Constance, who plays the screaming cockney Ork Warboss Gorgutz. "It's hard on the voice, but a lot of fun." Chris Fairbank of Aliens 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy fame features as a suitably imperious Inquisitor.

My favourite part of the video is the glimpse below of what a videogame script looks like, starring the phrase "The mess is proper duffed!". Excellent. Dawn of War 3 is out in just a few weeks on April 27. An open beta is planned for April 21, and you can apply for access on the Dawn of War 3 site.