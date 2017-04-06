Dawn of War 3 puts us through our paces at the PC Gamer Weekender

We still don't have a concrete launch date for Relic Entertainment and Sega's incoming Warhammer 40k-inspired RTS Dawn of War 3, however if Tom and Fraser Brown's early impressions are anything to go by it's shaping up well.

And if you're yet to see the Orks battling the Eldar battling the Space Marines, then you'll pleased to know Relic's Carolina Mastretta brought it along to this year's PC Gamer Weekender—where she offered Tom Marks and a live audience an overview of a pretty chaotic battle-swept Acheron.

Watch out for things kicking off around the 6.45 mark: