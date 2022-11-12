Dave Bautista auditions for the Gears live-action movie on Twitter: 'I can't make this any easier'

By Andy Chalk
published

Bautista's enthusiasm for the role of Marcus Fenix has not diminished.

(Image credit: ISABEL INFANTES (Getty Images))
Netflix announced earlier this week that it's making a live-action Gears of War film (opens in new tab), and the predictable response from far and wide was, "Get Dave." That would be Dave Bautista, former wrestler and current actor, who many fans think would be perfect for the role of Gears hero Marcus Fenix. Among those fans is none other than Bautista himself.

It's no surprise that Bautista wants in. He said in 2019 that he's "tried everything" to make a Gears movie happen, and he actually appeared in Gears 5 as himself—which isn't as much of a stretch as you might think, because he's one of the few people on the planet who is actually physically shaped like a COG soldier. He bears more than a passing resemblance to Marcus Fenix, too.

(Image credit: The Coalition/Andrew Toth (Getty Images))

It's been a few years since Gears 5, and Bautista's acting career has blossomed (opens in new tab): He's had notable roles in Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, headlined a big-budget zombie flick on Netflix (which sucked, but he was good), and found a fun home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer.

Still, his interest in headlining a Gears of War film does not appear to have waned.

24 hours after it went up, Baustita's tweet has attracted nearly 128,000 likes, a number that will no doubt continue to climb, reflecting real interest (among fans of Gears and Bautista, at least) in seeing him get the job. One of those fans is none other than original Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, who said that Bautista is his "first choice" for the role.

(Image credit: Cliff Bleszinski (Twitter))

In earlier tweets, Bleszinksi said he could also see Karl Urban (opens in new tab) in the lead role, that Ryan Reynolds (opens in new tab) would be "perfect" as Baird, and that Ice T (opens in new tab) could step in as Aaron Griffin. He was somewhat less enthusiastic about the prospects another near-ubiquitous actor who's set to star in a different videogame movie next year, however:

I really don't think we're going to find anyone better than Bautista to play Marcus Fenix (Karl Urban is a good shout, but only because Karl Urban is an absolute chameleon), but the rest of the cast I think is open to debate. So, that's the question: If Dave is Marcus, who gets the rest of the roles? Give us your picks in the comments.

