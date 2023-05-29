Darktide brings in the Chaos Spawn and two new levels

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has updated its plague-zombie-shootin cooperative action with two new missions, a new monstrous enemy, and a tweak to how cosmetics are handled. This is the 10th major update since Darktide's botched launch, and brings a very iconic Warhammer baddie who also featured in previous Fatshark fantasy game Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

The Chaos Spawn is the giant pile of tentacles and maws in question, and while it's still the fast enemy players may remember from Vermintide 2 it has newly erratic, speedy behavior, a leap attack, combos, and a life-stealing grab in its arsenal. It also seems to have most of the things it did in Vermintide 2—just faster. Cool.

The two new missions, meanwhile, are both pretty unique. One of them at least looks quite different from the rest of Darktide—Archivum Sycorax—and even has what appears to be a splash of color to it, as the players raid an sprawling information Archive which may have vaguely sensitive data to recover.

The second will unlock after a community event in which players complete 900,000 missions, with bonus completions for each difficulty level. That'll be Chasm Terminus, a map where players will have to intercept their enemies' attempts to smuggle a bunch of crystals which apparently do something bad. So obviously you gotta stop that.

The two new Darktide missions had our Wes Fenlon excited last week, and he wrote that the prospect of the update meant it was time to jump back in to the game and see how the revamped mechanics and game expansions had added to the experience since launch.

The update also adds a new Commissary to the spaceborne hub zone, a store which you can buy both character and weapon cosmetics from. You'll be able to use Ordos Dockets, the game's primary in-game reward currency, to buy cosmetics that were previously sold at the Armoury Exchange alongside new ones either individually or as sets.

You can find the full notes for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Patch 10 on Steam.

