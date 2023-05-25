With 2 new missions, I'm ready to jump back into Warhammer 40K: Darktide

In December, Robin wrote that a rough launch hadn't stopped Darktide from being the best Warhammer 40,000 game ever, and I agree—I played almost 100 hours of this co-op shooter over the past few months, even with its initial performance problems, bugs, and missing crafting system. Within its first few months those bugs were largely fixed, crafting was finally added, and the shooting held up to me running the same missions over and over again. But I'm definitely ready for something new, so I'm pumped about Darktide's showing during today's Warhammer Skulls event. Two new missions? Truly an Emperor's Blessing.

The first, Archivum Sycorax, developer Fatshark describes as "a deep dive into the archives of the Administratum Offices." I'm guessing offices in 40K aren't quite like the ones I'm used to. The second mission is doing something different: Fatshark says the community "will unite to achieve three challenges," with each challenge offering up some kind of reward and the final one unlocking new mission Ascension Riser 31.

Perhaps those new missions tie into Darktide's revamped cosmetics shop, which is a new spot in the hub you can head to to buy more outfits with in-game currency. The cash money cosmetic shop is finally being brought back to life, too, after community outcry at launch led to Fatshark focusing on patches instead of adding new cosmetic items for sale.

The Rejects Unite update, out today, is also bringing one more welcome bit of variety—the Chaos Spawn, a monstrous enemy returning from Vermintide. How many millenia has this guy been sleeping?