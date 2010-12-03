Popular

Darkspore co-op trailer features team tactics and magma monsters

The latest Darkspore trailer gives us an advanced look at the four player co-op mode. In Darkspore each player can control a different class of creature, and can mutate and evolve their monster to make them more devastating in combat. In co-op, these abilities can be combined to lay waste to hordes of mutant Darkspore creatures. The video features plenty of mutant xenos getting space-blasted and a giant angry magma boss creature tearing up the landscape, you'll find it embedded below.

For more information in the evolutionary action RPG, check out the Darkspore site. If you're interested in playing the game before release, Maxis are still looking for beta testers . Here's the video.

