Darksiders 3 will be out in November

THQ Nordic has finally revealed that Darksiders 3, the tale of Fury's quest to rid our shattered world of the Seven Deadly Sins and the twisted beings that serve them, will be out on November 27. A new trailer showcasing the whip-wielding Sister of the Apocalypse in action was also released on IGN.

Fury, Rider of the Black Horse, will be the third of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to take the lead in a Darksiders game, following War in the first and Death in the second. I always thought Famine was the F-named horseman, but I suppose that might be a little limiting in the context of action-adventure gameplay. (Condemning enemies to a slow, lingering death with burned fields and drought-ravaged crops does not exactly make for high-intensity button-mashing.) And it's not as though videogames have a well-established history of cleaving closely to source material, right?

The story isn't exactly heavyweight literary drama anyway—"The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen" is all the Darksiders website has to say about it—but the action looks good and Hell-on-Earth settings can make for some fun moments. And it's the whip-it-good beatdowns that we're really here for, so if developer Gunfire Games can pull that off, a little bit of narrative chop now and then will be easy to overlook.

Darksiders 3 is available for pre-purchase for $60 from Steam or GOG. Truly hardcore fans can opt for one of two special editions instead, the $150 Collector's or the $400 (yahow) Apocalypse Edition, which includes four figurines (Fury at 11" and War, Death, and Vulgrim at 10"), a large wall scroll-style poster and a Horseman amulet.