Darksiders 2 release date delayed, "this is great news for the team at Vigil"

Bad news for Darksiders fans, Death has been detained. A post on the Darksiders 2 site says that the sequel's release date has been pushed back a couple of months so the team can polish up Death's bony face. "Darksiders II will be moving to release globally in August 2012, rather than June as previously announced," says the post. "This is great news for the team at Vigil, because it allows additional time for polish and to ensure that all aspects of Darksiders II meet the high-quality bar the team is targeting."

"As we've stated in numerous articles and videos, Darksiders II is substantially larger game than its predecessor and the ambition of this project requires extra time " adds the THQ rep. Vigil have previously said that it'll be about twice the size of the first game. The post also assures fans that the delay isn't down to the recent THQ layoffs. "The staffing changes at Vigil Games have not impacted the release date."

Death seems a lot more lithe than his impetuous brother, War, who was the main character for the first game. War was all about furious, lumbering charges with giant hammers. Death is more of a dancer, and wields a pair of "swiss army scythes," the reliable, cost saving soul cleaving device of choice for the discerning grim reaper on the go. See it in action in this Darksiders 2 trailer .