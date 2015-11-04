Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition comes to the PC tomorrow

More than three years after the release of Darksiders 2, the Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition is just about upon us. It includes the original Darksiders 2 plus all DLC, an improved graphics engine with 1080p support, and "reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution." Nordic Games is also offering three "franchise loyalty program" discount tiers for owners of the original game.

Those who own the Darksiders Franchise Pack on Steam will be given the Deathinitive Edition automatically and free once it goes live—after which, by the way, the Franchise Pack will be removed from Steam. Owners of the original Darksiders 2 will be given an 80 percent discount code, usable during the first week of release. And if you've never even looked sideways at the game, you can still snag it at a 20 percent discount, also for up to a week after it's out.

It sounds like a pretty good deal, but not everyone is happy. Some owners of the game are complaining on Steam that they own all but one or two of the DLC releases included in the Franchise Pack but purchased them separately, and are thus not eligible for the free upgrade. Nordic explained in a forum post that it wanted to extend the offer to everyone who owns all the DLC, regardless of how they acquired it, but said it simply wasn't possible to do so.

"We had to bind tier 1 to one single SKU, which was and is the Franchise pack. 80% off isn't too bad either, right?" it wrote. The Deathinitive Edition will sell for $30, it added, so the final cost at the second discount tier will be about $6.

The Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition comes to the PC on November 5.