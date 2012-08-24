Dark Souls mod fixes Prepare to Die edition resolution problems

The first Dark Souls mod is here! That didn't take long. The lock that holds the PC version to a muddy 1024x720 resolution has been broken with a tiny 80kb file. Eurogamer spotted the fix on NeoGaf where the mod's creator, Durante, has posted an overview of the tweak along with some before and after screenshots showing the improvement it makes. It's available to download on the meta class of nil blog .

Dark Souls will only improve as the community cleans up From Software's messy port. The game underneath the framerate lock and the muddy textures is already great. Find out more in our Dark Souls review .

UPDATE: An updated version has been released which fixes some of the problems people have been having with disappearing text and the like.

It may seem as though Durante has fixed the problem in three minutes flat, but he explains that he's been working on the tweak all week. "I did not do the entire work for this in 23 minutes. I developed an interception dll framework during this week to prepare for the job. I did the actual work to make the game render at higher res in that amount of time though -- based on the framework -- and spent a few more hours testing and adding the config file."

Here's what it'll do to your copy of Dark Souls.