Where to dance in Fortnite's groovy new scavenger hunt

Fortnite Season 7 is just one week away, so it's time to finish up all those challenges you've left behind. In the fourth week of Fortnite Season 6 challenges, players will need to dance on a clock tower, a pink tree, and giant porcelain throne for battle stars. If you've been playing Fortnite for more than a few weeks, chances are you already know exactly where to go. But for new players still mentally mapping out the ever-changing island, here's exactly there to find and dance on a clocktower, a pink tree, and a giant porcelain throne.

For the clocktower, head to Tilted Towers. It's the tall narrow building that looks like a clocktower. A clock is a insturment that tells time using two 'hands'. Google it if you need to. You'll find the pink tree at Lucky Landing and the giant porcelain throne is where else but Flush Factory. They're hard to miss.

Fortnite 'Clock tower, pink tree, and giant porcelain throne' map

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.