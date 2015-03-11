D4, an adventure game by the maker of Deadly Premonition, may hit PC

Don't get your hopes up, but it looks like Xbox exclusive D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die may be coming to PC. That's important because it's the work of Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro (aka Swery), and if you ask me Deadly Premonition is one of the greatest games of all time (though many would argue it's among the worst).

The news comes via a Retweet by Swery which shows a working PC build of the episodic adventure game. The original Tweet was made by the director of Necrosoft Games, and reads: "while it's not guaranteed to come to pc, it works!"

The tweet is accompanied by this image:

I don't know about you, but to me it makes no sense that a studio would spend time adapting a game for a platform it didn't intend to ship on. Then again, it's not official news, so it's probably best to approach with caution.

D4 premiered on Xbox One in September but has yet to receive a follow up, nor any news regarding when we should expect it.