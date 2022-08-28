Cyberpunk RPG platformer Dex is free on GOG for a limited time

Audio player loading…

GOG.com is having a sale at the moment that is simply called The GOG Sale, with discounts on varied games like Noita (opens in new tab) (50% off), Invisible Inc. (opens in new tab) (75% off), A Plague Tale: Innocence (opens in new tab) (80% off), and, while we're on the subject of cyberpunk, Deus Ex GOTY Edition (opens in new tab) (86% off, making it a steal at 97 cents). GOG's also giving away Dex (opens in new tab), a sidescroller in the vein of Flashback, for free.

Dex was released in 2015 after being crowdfunded on Kickstarter (opens in new tab), where developers Dreadlocks Ltd said, "The levels and gameplay are non-linear and feature alternative solutions to each problem and obstacle. In other words, the game injects the poison (a problem, an enemy, an obstacle) and offers various antidotes (skills, abilities, equipment). The rest is up to you. In our vision, this is what makes an RPG a true Role Playing Game – the freedom to choose how to do things." Dreadlocks Ltd also called it "reminiscent of Castlevania or Metroid titles with a smattering of the Deus Ex and Splinter Cell series."

The setting is Harbor Prime, a city inspired by locations from Blade Runner and Neuromancer, where you can be an assassin, a gunfighter, or a hacker. The hacking system involves swapping to an avatar in cyberspace where you take on countermeasures and viruses to get access to devices you can overload, turrets you can deactivate, and data you can steal.

Here are a few more bargains you can grab from GOG's sale while you're there.

You've got until 6am PST, 11pm AEST, or 1am UTC on August 29 to claim a free copy of Dex (opens in new tab) on your GOG account. And here's all the other free games you can grab right now too.