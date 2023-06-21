Cyberpunk 2077’s massive credits roll gets even bigger with the addition of more than 1,600 voice actors

Cyberpunk 2077's credit roll is already absurdly long, but it's about to get even longer. Senior Localization Project Manager Alexander Radkevich said on Twitter that the game’s latest update adds the names of every voice actor who performed in the game, in every language—and holy cow, it's an awful lot of people.

According to Mobygames, Cyberpunk 2077 has 3,545 people listed in 4,067 credits, due to some people having multiple roles: Mike Pondsmith, for instance, is credited for design, story, lore consultation, as an external partner (via R. Talsorian Games), and as the creator of the Cyberpunk universe. All those names take a whopping 40 minutes to scroll up the screen at the end of the game, so settle in with a hot cup of coffee if you're the type to actually watch through the credits.

Included in that roster are members of the voice cast in various languages, which is a long list in its own right. But it clearly wasn't a comprehensive list, as more than 1,600 more people have been added in Cyberpunk 2077's latest update, which went live yesterday.

"We just released a new patch for #cyberpunk2077, and one of the undocumented changes there is about the credits list: we added the names of ALL VO talents in 11 voice-over languages," Radkevich tweeted. "More than 1600 new names. Here is a snippet from English cast, section Additional Voices.

"Initially we had only the main cast credited, but a few months ago we decided that it’s not enough and it’s not right, so we credited them all. We now have 6.5K entries in our credits and more than 5.5K people mentioned there. Thanks to @homma_force for pushing this topic!"

Homma_force would be Satoru Homma, CD Projekt Red's country manager for Japan. Homma thanked Radkevich for "helping make it happen." Radkevich in turn thanked Homma for bringing the oversight to attention in the first place.

It might seem a bit odd to be making this sort of change nearly three years after Cyberpunk 2077's release, but there’s been a growing recognition of the need for proper crediting in videogames in recent years. In January, for instance, Striking Distance Studios took heat for excluding roughly 20 people from the credits of The Callisto Protocol, as did Sega for leaving out translators who worked on Persona 3 and 4. That same month, Second Dinner rolled out an update for the superhero card battler Marvel Snap that adds artist credits for every card in the game.

And being properly credited matters, particularly an industry notorious for its fickle treatment of workers and restrictive NDAs: If you're dependent upon being able to show off your past work in order to gain future employment, you need to have your name in that roll.

Cyberpunk 2077's vastly expanded list of credits was presumably added as part of the 1.63 update, which rolled out yesterday and makes a range of fixes and adjustments to quests, the open world, user interface, graphics, and other aspects of the game. The full patch notes are below.

Quests

Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option while calling Mitch twice could cause the call to be permanently stuck on the screen.

All Along the Watchtower - Fixed an issue where V gets flatlined after crossing the border.

Chippin' In - It is now possible to examine all of the clues on Ebunike before becoming detected.

Gimme Danger - Fixed an issue where there were no objectives left in the journal.

I Walk the Line - Fixed an issue that could cause V to randomly flatline during the quest.

Lightning Breaks - Fixed an issue where Panam wasn't present in front of the garage and spawned inside the motel instead.

Machine Gun - Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Skippy wasn't activated after performing 50 kills, and it wasn't then possible to unequip Skippy.

Never Fade Away - Fixed an issue where Rogue despawned from the couch in the Atlantis, blocking progress.

Only Pain - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete the "Defeat the cops" objective because the cops weren't present at the intended location.

Play It Safe - Fixed an issue where holograms and platforms in the parade disappeared after an Auto Save was loaded.

Play It Safe - Fixed an issue where Takemura didn't call to start the parade mission.

Pyramid Song - Fixed an issue where Judy teleported underground after entering the church.

Search and Destroy - Takemura will now move to his hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka's attack.

Sex on Wheels - Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech spawned underground, blocking progress.

Small Man, Big Mouth - Enemies and the van now spawn correctly.

The Heist - Fixed an issue where Jackie wasn't present in front of the Afterlife.

With a Little Help from My Friends - Fixed an issue where the Nomads weren't present at the train station.

Open World

Fixed some instances where some gigs were stuck in the "Undiscovered" stage and didn't start after approaching the area.

Fixed an issue where regular subtitles appeared instead of overhead subtitles for some crowd NPCs in Rancho Coronado.

Gig: Bloodsport - V will no longer be reflected standing backwards when looking in the mirror in the dojo bathroom.

Gig: Last Login - Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up the quest item before the quest was activated, breaking the flow of the mission.

Gig: Going-away Party - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to get in the car with Flavio.

Gig: Guinea Pigs - All the security robots in the hotel now properly engage in combat.

Gig: On a Tight Leash - Fixed an issue that could cause the gig to be stuck without an objective after completing it.

Gig: Serial Suicide - Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate again after completion and become stuck on the "Steal the CCTV footage" objective.

Reported Crime: Blood in the Air - Fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the "Search the crate" objective even after searching the crate.

Reported Crime: Comrade Red - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to search the stash.

UI

Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI showed the "Enemy hack in progress" text.

Fixed an issue where devices could become unusable after opening the map.

Fixed an issue where the FSR toggle wasn't grayed out after restarting the game with Dynamic Resolution Scaling on.

Visual

Fixed an issue where some surfaces had color artifacts when Path Tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue where bright, colorful flashes appeared at the edges of certain objects when DLSS was enabled.

PC Specific

Fixed a crash that occurred on launch when using Razer Chroma.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode screenshots could appear as empty files and brought them back to their original folder location.

Improved performance of DLSS Frame Generation on AMD CPUs.

Console Specific

Changed the number of available save slots on Xbox to 20 for manual saves and 10 for Point of No Return saves. Players who have a number of saves that exceeds the new save limit will need to delete some saves to be able to create new saves.

Addressed an issue affecting performance on Xbox Series X|S after playing for an extended period of time.

Miscellaneous

Photo Mode stickers and frames will now properly appear on screenshots.

Padre will now recognize Corpo and Nomad V in the intro holocall.

REDmod