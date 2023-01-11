Marvel Snap's latest update gives credit where it's due

Audio player loading…

The latest update for superhero card battler Marvel Snap includes new cards, balance changes, and new bundles in the store—but also a charming new feature not listed in the patch notes. As announced by senior producer Nicki Broderick on Twitter, you can now view the artist credits for any card you own. As it would in a comic book, it lists who did the pencil drawings, the inking, and the colours.

"The team worked super hard on this and I’m stoked it’s finally live," says Broderick. "We honestly wanted to have this feature in for global launch but there were other features that took priority. Thanks for your patience!"

Once you've installed the latest update, just click on a card in your collection, and then click on the nameplate at the top (it'll say 'Base' or 'Variant'), and it'll bring up the artist's names, with symbols showing their roles. If you're geeky about the comics it's particularly interesting—while the base set were all drawn for the game, many of the variants are adaptations of specific covers and panels.

You can see the credits at the top in the image below.

(Image credit: Second Dinner)

Ok, most players will probably be rather more excited at the prospect of balance changes and bug fixes than a feature like this, but it's really heartening to see artists in a videogame credited in a prominent way. Usually they're just subsumed into the 10 minute scroll at the end at best, or basically never in most live service games. It feels especially important to a Marvel game—the iconic looks and outfits of these characters are so vital to the way that they've endured in popular culture, and it's that longevity that makes a game like Marvel Snap even possible.

You can read the details of other changes in the patch notes, and check out the new cards and cosmetics out this month in the Savage Land blog post.