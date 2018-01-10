Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account comes to life after four years of silence

CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 in 2012, rolled out a really cool cinematic teaser in 2013, and hasn't said a damned thing about it since. The Cyberpunk Twitter account, in fact, hasn't made a noise since December 5, 2013. Until today.

There's been no other sign of life—no replies, no winkie emojis, no nothing—but those six characters all by themselves were enough to spark a tidal wave of excitement (and a tiny slice of surprise that someone at CDPR actually remembers the Cyberpunk Twitter password) among followers and fans. The replies make up a nigh-endless stream of memes that don't repeat nearly as much as you might expect. It's really impressive.

(It's incredibly juvenile, I know, but I can't stop laughing at this one in particular.)

I've developed a habit over the years of hassling CD Projekt's PR reps about Cyberpunk every time they email me about something else. They, in turn, have grown used to politely but firmly blowing me off. Today, I actually got to ask about it in a relevant context; alas, they politely but firmly blew me off anyway. Nonetheless, the gears are obviously beginning to turn.

We'll let you know when we find out more. In the meantime, you can refresh your memory with our rundown of everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 so far (truth in advertising: it ain't much), and here's that teaser again—five years old and still fantastic.