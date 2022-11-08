Cyberpunk 2077 patch prevents boobs from clipping through clothes

Audio player loading…

Following CDPR's recent announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion , a full-blown sequel , and the debut of an excellent Netflix series , players have regained some enthusiasm for the game and flocked back to it on Steam . Expectations are now more realistic: This was once a game that was going to have a full-blown multiplayer mode added post-launch, but we no longer expect any kind of large-scale overhaul.

The game's patches mostly focus on bug fixes and small additions, and this is no exception. These are the full Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.61 notes , and arguably the most striking fix is that, apparently, players who had the female V avatar and modified their chest size were finding that their new breasts clipped through their clothes.

Rejoice or, as the case may be, do not. CDPR says it has "fixed the issue where V's breasts clipped through clothes after changing their size at a Ripperdoc."

If this seems vaguely reminiscent of something else, it's probably that the game launched with a bug that let players make their avatar's penis very large , which they did, and then the penis would poke out of their clothes.

Best glitch ever. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/XTM4f7s1xjDecember 9, 2020 See more

This patch also adds umbrellas "in various colors and shapes" that NPCs will use when it starts raining. This is a neat addition, it's always nice when it feels like the world is more reactive, but I do find it amusing that this is probably the biggest addition in this patch.

CDPR has also fixed a range of bugs based around missing collision detection, which are the glitches you tend to see posted on forums or social media where a player suddenly 'falls' through the map and ends up in the cyber-void.

There are also some PC-specific improvements. If you're one of those who experienced temporary frame drops when exiting menus, that should be fixed. There were also some issues with achievements popping on the Epic Games Store version, though if this has affected you then bad luck, because "in cases where the conditions were met before in a given save, it might be required to try on a new playthrough or from an earlier save where the conditions were not met yet."

This patch also brings support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1, so those with AMD machines should see a performance boost from that.

One of the things about patch notes is that they do make you feel a bit sad for missing out on interactions you never knew existed: "It will no longer be possible to play on arcade machines that are placed horizontally", for example. Here's another classic to take us home: "Fixed an issue where putting a corpse into a container or a trunk, walking away and then coming back could give a player an infinite amount of money." Talk about murder incorporated.