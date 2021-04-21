Cyberpunk 2077 mod revives cut wall-running feature

Cyberpunk 2077 had its fair share of changes and cuts throughout its lengthy development. Wall-running was one of many things that ended up getting shelved, but now a mod is bringing it back.

Saturne's WallRun mod is currently a work in progress, with the description warning not to "expect anything sick, it's barely usable at the moment" and that it's "more of a proof of concept" right now (thanks, PCGamesN). It's available over on NexusMods though, and works by double-jumping up onto walls and letting you zoom around.

It's a tad buggy, doesn't work with all walls, and there's the risk of dying from fall damage. But it's interesting to take a glimpse into how the game might've played if wall-running hadn't gotten the chop.

The feature was originally showcased at E3 2018, where we saw V wall-running and using her Mantis Blades to stick herself onto the wall. Level designer Max Pears then told Gamereactor last summer that the feature had been removed, vaguely citing "design reasons."

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in a bit of a state since it released at the end of last year, but there have been a few updates since then. The recent 1.2 patch had a whopping 484 fixes for PC, but it still has a long way to go.