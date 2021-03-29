Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 boasts 484 PC fixes for softlock bugs, NPC tomfoolery and more

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's 1.2 update is "coming soon," but not before dumping an entire light novel's worth of patch notes online—from characters dying correctly to confiscating V's weapon when getting intimate with Judy.

There are an absolute whopping 505 changes to parse here, or 484 if you exclude the console-specific fixes. Here's a cursory glance at how the changes are broken down:

Gameplay – 78

– 78 Quests – 127

– 127 Open world – 34

– 34 Cinematic design – 83

– 83 Environment and levels – 24

– 24 Graphics, audio, animation – 37

– 37 UI – 61

– 61 Stability and performance – 10

– 10 Miscellaneous – 19

– 19 PC-specific – 11

– 11 Console-specific – 21

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon!

Most of the fixes pertain to quests, quirky NPC behaviour, and bugs that would softlock game progression—like the TV in Tom's Diner which can no longer be broken and mess up a main quest, and posters for the Stadium Love quest are no longer able to be destroyed before a certain point.

Some of Cyberpunk's jankier moments are getting patched out too, like V no longer being crushed to death by an extended sliding ladder, no more bare-ass T-posing on motorcycles, and NPCs no longer leaving a phantom pee stream after using a urinal.

There are also some PC-specific fixes and additions, like ray tracing on AMD graphics cards, more key binding options, and 8K resolution fixes.

You can check out the absolute chonker of a list on the Cyberpunk website if you fancy a bit of reading in your spare time. There's no solid release date for the update yet, nor is there an estimated file size, but judging by the sheer number of fixes you can probably expect it to be a big one.

The update was originally due sometime in February, but was pushed back after a cyber attack that same month encrypted a bunch of the studio's servers and stole source code for both Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3.