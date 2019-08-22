Cyberpunk 2077 livestream will show off 15 minutes of gameplay next week

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red will share a 15-minute edit of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay from Gamescom during a livestream next week. The stream will also include interviews with developers that will dive deeper into the Pacifica district of Night City and the different ways you'll be able to approach your adventures in the gritty cyber-world of the future.

The studio also announced that its plan to serve up gameplay at PAX West next week has been changed, and it will instead be streaming from Warsaw. The cosplay contest is still a go, but the developers panel is not.

"There are many logistical (and some creative) reasons behind this decision, but the most important thing we want to say is that we’re sorry for the change of plans," CDPR said. "We know that many of you waited to meet us face to face in Seattle and it bums us out that we won’t be able to see each other there."

The Cyberpunk 2077 livestream will get underway at 8 pm CEST/2 pm ET/11 am PT on August 30, and will be available on CD Projekt Red's Twitch and Mixer channels.