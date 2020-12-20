Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.05 removes some bugs, and disables the debug console

Hotfix 1.05 for Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, a four-gigabyte download that contains quest fixes, visual improvements, bug fixes, improved reactions for NPCs taking cover, a few less T-poses, and "Multiple stability improvements, including crash fixes." There's also a fix for the issue where some AMD Ryzen processors weren't using all their cores.

If you were using the dev console to give yourself extra money or access to various items of clothing, cyberware, and weapons, then I've got some bad news for you. Among the changes is a note that CD Projekt Red have, "Removed debug console to prevent functions that could lead to crashes or blocked quests. This doesn't mean we don't want to support the modding community. Stay tuned for more info on that."

Potentially quest-halting issues like Jackie vanishing during The Pickup and The Heist should be fixed now, and apparently, "Elizabeth Peralez stops being excessively insistent with her calls after her job offer is refused." You can read the full list of changes here, but a few other highlights include:

V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half year montage ;)

Fixed T-posing NPCs in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Just Say No and Gig: Hot Merchandise.

Fixed an issue whereby after a braindance it was possible to be stuck in 3rd person view with no head.

Offscreen explosions make noise now.

We're expecting the first "large" patch to come in January, though there may be more hotfixes comparable to this one on the way first. And hopefully the debug console comes back soon.