Cyberpunk 2077 fixes more quest bugs, frees Takemura from getting stuck

Hotfix 1.22 arrived for Cyberpunk 2077 today, addressing a few more bugs of the quest variety, fixing a few NPC clothing glitches, and hopefully improving some performance and memory issues.

Today's hotfix also helps out our favorite fella, Goro Takemura, who was getting stuck at the Japantown Docks for some players in the quest called Down on the Street. This issue was actually addressed in the last hotfix, too, but for players who had encountered the bug prior to the fix, poor old Takemura was still stuck at the docks. So now it's been re-fixed, and Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor so players can continue the quest. Whew.

There are a few more odds and ends included in the hotfix, addressing a phone that didn't work in the New Dawn Fades quest, an elevator that didn't work in the gig Until Death Do Us Part, and a faulty maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm that would prevent players from using weapons or consumables. Issues with NPC clothing clipping should be improved as well.

It's the second hotfix this month , following on the heels of the massive 1.2 patch that arrived at the end of March. There's still a long way to go, I'll wager, until Cyberpunk 2077 feels truly complete , but the more fixes that roll out, the better. As we learned last week, the deeply troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 didn't result in all that many refunds of the 13.7 million copies sold , most of them on PC.

Here are the complete notes from the hotfix:

Quests and Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific