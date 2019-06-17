The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2019 gameplay demo will be made public at PAX West

We saw a cinematic, we saw Keanu, but Cyberpunk 2077's E3 demo has so far only been shown off behind closed doors. Like the first E3 demo, however, CD Projekt Red will be making it public eventually, and you won't have long to wait.

"It's going to happen at exactly PAX West," CD Projekt Red community lead Marcin Momot said on Twitter. PAX West starts on August 30 and will run until September 2 this year.

While the first demo was full of spectacle and certainly memorable, this one makes Cyberpunk 2077 feel more like a tangible game, giving a better impression of what we'll be doing in Night City. James called it "staggering in scope and detail". And yes, you'll be able to see a lot more of Keanu. He'll be following you around everywhere, seeing as he's in your head.