Which choice to make in Cyberpunk 2077's Dream On mission

Don't know what choice to make at the end of Dream On in Cyberpunk 2077? As you explore the various missions and side jobs in Night City, you'll find that there are some difficult decisions to make with no clear-cut answers. And while a lot of these choices won't have any bearing on how the story plays out, you don't want to make things harder for yourself or miss out on certain story beats by going down the wrong path.

If you've picked up the Dream on side mission and are not sure what to tell Jefferson at the end—or if you're having trouble finding the hidden room—this guide will tell you everything you need to know. Of course, there are spoilers ahead for the Dream On mission but if you really want to know the best option for the Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On choices, read on below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On transmission source: How to follow the cables

You'll need to complete the I Fought the Law side job and wait 48 in-game hours in order to pick up this mission. Jefferson will call you and ask you to meet at his apartment in Charter Hill. There's been a break-in and you'll need to scope out the apartment to see what evidence you can find. Elizabeth will offer you a tour.

Turn on your scanner and look for objects highlighted in yellow. You'll find the door to the hidden room in the TV room, in the area to the left. If your Body attribute is high enough, you can force the door open now. Otherwise, head downstairs to locate a security room and access the computer in the corner. You're looking for the last message which should give you a security code—6709—so use this to access the second, locked computer and deactivate the lock on the hidden room.

Once inside the hidden room, scan the computer here and follow the wires to the roof using the ladder. Keep scanning the area until you find the source of the transmission to the west and let Elizabeth know what you've found. You'll need to leave the apartment now and head to the source but it's a good idea to manually save your game before getting too close. As you approach, the surveillance van will pull away and you'll need your car to chase it. If you lose the van or if it gets too far ahead of you, the mission will fail.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On choices: What to tell Jefferson

If you're successful, you'll follow the van to the Maelstrom hideout in Northside. Once you've got the information from the van's access point in this hostile area, Elizabeth will ask to meet you at a ramen shop. After this conversation, you'll meet with Jefferson at the Reconciliation Park in City Center and you'll have a decision to make:

You're being brainwashed

Don't have much to add

It doesn't actually matter which choice you make here, so you're free to choose whichever you feel is best suited to the V you're playing. The dialogue will change slightly, depending on your decision but other than that, the outcome is the same regardless.