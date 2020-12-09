Should you cut out Dex and work for Evelyn in Cyberpunk 2077?

Should you cut out Dex in Cyberpunk 2077? You're preparing to embark on a huge heist, but Cyberpunk 2077 Evelyn has thrown a small spanner into the works. You're currently working for a fixer called Dexter DeShawn, but Dex's client offers you a larger cut if you deal with her directly instead. Will you choose to remain loyal to Dex, or take those extra eddies from Evelyn?

It may seem like picking a side puts you in a sticky spot, but don't sweat it too much for now. From what I've seen so far, this decision doesn't seem anywhere near as dramatic as your altercation with Cyberpunk 2077 Royce (spoilers within). Of course, there's always a possibility this kind of thing could resurface later on in the game. Just be aware that there are some light spoilers in this guide. Either way, there's a chance to shake Dex down for some more cash right now. Here's what happens in your Cyberpunk 2077 Dex or Evelyn choice.

Cyberpunk 2077 Evelyn: If you cut out Dex

Evelyn offers a 50 percent cut, so you wouldn't need Dex, theoretically. Even if you're keen to side with Evelyn, you'll have to select "I'll think about it" for now. Calling her immediately after this conversation doesn't offer you the chance to accept her offer either.

If you say you'll consider the offer, Evelyn assures you that whatever you decide, it'll stay between the two of you. She reminds you that Dex isn't the only fixer in Night City. So, if you decide to cut him out, there's the promise of a decent payday from Evelyn, and potentially new jobs from other fixers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Dex: If you stay loyal to DeShawn

Here's what happens if you say: "No way, Dex trusts me"

You say it's not just about the money, and you're not willing to turn on Dex that quickly. Evelyn's response is "fine, I never asked." Although she doesn't seem too upset at your decision as she says she'll send you her number if you need her.

How to get more eddies working for Dexter DeShawn

When you speak to Dexter later on in the Heist mission, you have the opportunity to tell him about Evelyn's offer.

By selecting "Not bad… But she wants to cut you loose"', you'll spill the beans to Dexter. He commends your loyalty, and if you mention that "appreciation doesn't convert to eddies", he offers you some more money. In fact, Dex tells you that new recruits get a 30 percent cut of each job. However, as a reward for your honesty, Dexter offers you 40 percent. He still reckons it'll take a week or two for you to get your money, though.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you choose not to say anything to Dexter you can still push for some more money, but you won't get as much. Jackie raises the question of payment and you both wear down Dexter until he agrees to increase your cut. When prompted, choose the "Jackie's right. We want more" dialogue option to secure 35 percent.

It's unclear how far into the game this decision ripples, but I'll update this with more information if it crops up again later on.