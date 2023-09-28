How to use the Chimera Core in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Choosing whether or not to take the Chimera Core in the new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion might seem significant, but if you don't grab the freshly yanked robot brain, you won't be able to use it to make fun stuff. You did just defeat the Blackwall demon-possessed tank, after all, so why not reap the rewards?

If you've gotten Myers to her safehouse and started exploring Dogtown, you should definitely check out the airdrop activity for some Iconic weapons , or hunt down those Restricted Data Terminals so you can unlock all of the new Relic skills. Otherwise, here's whether you should take the Chimera Core in Phantom Liberty, and what fun things you can do with it if you do.

Should you take the Chimera Core?

The heart of Blackwall demon-possessed tank? What could go wrong... (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Long story short: Yes, it's safe to take. It might seem important since the game highlights taking the Chimera Core as an optional objective, but there aren't any consequences to keeping it for yourself. I think the main reason the game lists taking the core as an objective is because it doesn't want you to miss out on all the cool stuff you can do with it, which would happen if you left it behind in that underground area, so ignore the "optional" part and just do it.

What's the Chimera Core used for?

Image 1 of 2 You can use the Chimera Core as a table ornament (Image credit: CD Projekt) You can also craft one of four Iconic weapon mods (Image credit: CD Projekt)

There are two uses for the Chimera Core. First off, you can put it on the side table in V's apartment as a lovely little reminder of that time you fought a Blackwall demon tank—ahh, memories. The second use is far more practical. You can use the Chimera Core to craft one of four Tier 5 Iconic weapon mods:

Firecracker (Power Weapon mod) : Shoots explosive rounds.

: Shoots explosive rounds. Wallpuncher (Tech Weapon mod) : Allows you to charge a weapon to 200% capacity without increasing charge time and +100 armour penetrations.

: Allows you to charge a weapon to 200% capacity without increasing charge time and +100 armour penetrations. Hacktomy (Smart Weapon mod) : +5% chance to apply a quickhack effect. Effect type depends on body part hit.

: +5% chance to apply a quickhack effect. Effect type depends on body part hit. Severance (Melee Weapon mod): When an enemy is below 50% health, each hit to their head or limbs has a 20% chance to dismember.

You can only get one of these mods, so choose carefully before you spend your one- and-only core.