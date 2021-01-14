CyberPowerPC is offering free upgrades from an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti to RTX 3070

The nifty upgrade applies to almost all desktops, but you'll have to select it manually.

The latest graphics cards are in short supply, though if you're looking to buy an entire PC, they are slightly more readily available. If you have decided to go that route, take a moment to browser CyberPowerPC's selection of desktops. It's offering a bunch of discounts as part of its MLK Day Sale event, and one of the more enticing offers is a free upgrade from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

Under normal circumstances, there is a $100 price difference between those two cards, if going the standalone route and abiding by MSRPs. But the situation is anything but normal right now. It takes a stroke of luck and precise timing to score either card without paying inflated pricing from a marketplace seller.

GPU Upgrade CyberPowerPC Desktops | Free Upgrade From 3060 Ti to 3070

Looking to buy a new PC? CyberPowerPC is offering a bunch of discounts and promotions as part of its MLK Sale Day event, including free upgrades to a GeForce RTX 3070 on desktops that come standard with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. It applies to all desktop PCs except for instant-ship systems.

View Deal

Pricing has remained relatively stable in the prebuilt scene, though, and there are some interesting bargains at play. Part of that is to move older inventory. Intel's Rocket Lake-S processors are right around the corner, so it's not shocking to see CyberPowerPC offer a $300 instant discount on a Comet Lake configuration.

That particular PC is priced at $1,895 (down from $2,195) and comes with a Core i7 10700K CPU, GeForce RTX 3070, Asus Prime Z490-V motherboard, 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, 1TB WD Blue SN550 SSD, and an 800W PSU (80 Plus Gold).

The above PC comes standard with a GeForce RTX 3070, whereas this $1,585 configuration with an AMD Ryzen 3700X CPU, 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, and 600W PSU (80 Plus Gold) lists a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU. If you scroll down to the GPU section, you'll see that a no-cost upgrade is available to a GeForce RTX 3070, you just have to manually select it. Incidentally, this PC also offers a free upgrade to name brand RAM (Crucial Ballistix Sport), which is selected by default.

CyberPowerPC's GPU upgrade offer applies to all desktops except for instant-ship PCs. So take a look around, because there are a bunch of setups. One of the cheapest I could find is a $1,399 configuration with a Core i7-10700F processor, 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, 1TB WD Blue SSD, and 600W PSU.